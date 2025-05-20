Kaleshwaram Commission summons KCR: All eyes on BRS next move

The Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission issued notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and former Finance Minister Etela Rajendar. While KCR and Harish are MLAs now, Etela Rajendar is MP. While the news of Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission summoning KCR hit headlines immediately, the development is creating heightened interest over BRS party’s next move in Telangana political circles.

The Kaleshwaram Commission headed by Justice PC Ghose set June 5 as deadline for former CM KCR to appear for the inquiry. June 6 and 9 are the deadlines for Harish Rao and Etela Rajendar respectively.

The summoning of former CM and BRS chief KCR by Kaleshwaram Commission will surely be celebrated by Congress and BJP and both national parties will use it to attack BRS. At the same time, BRS will also not stay quiet and make all moves to counter Congress and BJP propaganda.

The first question in everyone’s mind is ‘Will KCR attend inquiry?’ If not, what will be legal consequences for BRS boss? If he attends, how will BRS political positioning impact in Telangana politics?

So, considering the political implications of Kaleshwaram Commission’s notices to KCR, BRS leaders will surely not take the issue lightly. KCR and his colleagues will surely brainstorm over how to proceed in this regard. Known for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, BRS leadership will leave no stone unturned to gain politcial mileage even in case of Kaleshwaram Commission inquiry, besides taking legal counsel.