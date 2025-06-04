x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise
image
“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”
image
Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move

“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”

Telangana Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha fired on Congress Government for setting up Kaleshwaram Commission with the sole motive of defaming former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekara Rao. Firebrand leader Kavitha warned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of stepping up agitations against Congress Government, if vendetta politics against KCR are not stopped.

“It is shameful that Congress Government is pursuing vendetta politics against KCR, who completely transformed Telangana into a number one state in India. By highlighting just three pillars of Medigadda barrage Congress Government is trying to write off Kaleshwaram Project. Revanth Reddy Sarkar has set up Judicial Commission and gave notices to KCR, only to defame him. It is not a judicial commission but a political commission, it’s a Congress Commission,” said Kalvakuntla Kavitha firing at the Maha Dharna held at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“Kaleshwaram Project consists of 21 pump houses, 15 reservoirs, 200-km-long tunnels, 1500-km-long canals. Just with the mud excavated from Kaleshwaram 300 pyramids can be built. 100 Eiffel towers can be built with the steel used in Kaleshwaram. 50 Burj Khalifas can be built with the extent of concrete used in Kaleshwaram. If Kaleshwaram is completed, 35 percent of Telangana’s drinking water needs will be addressed for ever. Kaleshwaram is the world’s largest multi-level lift irrigation scheme,” explained Kalvakuntla Kavitha, hinting that Congress Government is spreading a fake propaganda against Kaleshwaram Project, fearing that it will cement KCR’s name in Telangana farmers hearts forever.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha also questioned Telanagana CM Revanth Reddy’s silence over Banakacharla Project taken up by AP Govt. Kavitha vowed to take up an agitation from gully to Delhi, to stop diversion of Telangana’s rightful share in Godavari water to AP by Chandrababu Sarkar.

Woman MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha held the dharna protesting against PC Ghose Judicial Commission issuing notice to former CM KCR over irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project construction. KCR is attending before Kaleshwaram Commission for inquiry on June 11.

Next Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise Previous Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise
image
Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films

Latest

image
Kamal’s Charisma, Simbu, Trisha To Surprise
image
“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”
image
Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
image
Aamir Khan lines up Ten Films
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda Appreciated for his Move

Most Read

image
“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”
image
Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally
image
Andhra Pradesh to Get ₹1,130 Crore Investment

Related Articles

Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025