“Kaleshwaram Commission’s sole motive is to defame KCR”

Telangana Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha fired on Congress Government for setting up Kaleshwaram Commission with the sole motive of defaming former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekara Rao. Firebrand leader Kavitha warned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of stepping up agitations against Congress Government, if vendetta politics against KCR are not stopped.

“It is shameful that Congress Government is pursuing vendetta politics against KCR, who completely transformed Telangana into a number one state in India. By highlighting just three pillars of Medigadda barrage Congress Government is trying to write off Kaleshwaram Project. Revanth Reddy Sarkar has set up Judicial Commission and gave notices to KCR, only to defame him. It is not a judicial commission but a political commission, it’s a Congress Commission,” said Kalvakuntla Kavitha firing at the Maha Dharna held at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“Kaleshwaram Project consists of 21 pump houses, 15 reservoirs, 200-km-long tunnels, 1500-km-long canals. Just with the mud excavated from Kaleshwaram 300 pyramids can be built. 100 Eiffel towers can be built with the steel used in Kaleshwaram. 50 Burj Khalifas can be built with the extent of concrete used in Kaleshwaram. If Kaleshwaram is completed, 35 percent of Telangana’s drinking water needs will be addressed for ever. Kaleshwaram is the world’s largest multi-level lift irrigation scheme,” explained Kalvakuntla Kavitha, hinting that Congress Government is spreading a fake propaganda against Kaleshwaram Project, fearing that it will cement KCR’s name in Telangana farmers hearts forever.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha also questioned Telanagana CM Revanth Reddy’s silence over Banakacharla Project taken up by AP Govt. Kavitha vowed to take up an agitation from gully to Delhi, to stop diversion of Telangana’s rightful share in Godavari water to AP by Chandrababu Sarkar.

Woman MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha held the dharna protesting against PC Ghose Judicial Commission issuing notice to former CM KCR over irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project construction. KCR is attending before Kaleshwaram Commission for inquiry on June 11.