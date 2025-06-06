Kaleshwaram fiasco: Etela puts all onus on KCR and Harish

MP and former Finance Minister Etela Rajendar put all responsibility of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on the shoulders of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao. At a time when the probe is going on the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project construction, now BJP MP and then a BRS Minister Etela Rajendar, distanced himself from the Kaleshwaram Project.

“All decisions regarding Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme were taken by KCR and Harish Rao. Finance Ministry had absolutely no role in it. I had no role in Kaleshwaram Project construction. KCR had formed a Cabinet Sub Committee for Irrigation projects redesigning. Irrigation Minister Harish Rao was the chairman of the committee,” said MP Etela Rajendar speaking in Hyderabad on Friday.

Etela Rajendar attended before PC Ghose Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission on Friday. He spoke to media after attending for the inquiry and revealed interesting details.

“Kaleshwaram Project was constructed according to Irrigation experts suggestions. Politicians know nothing about its technicalities. Barrage was constructed at Medigadda as there was water availability. Due to objections from Maharashtra, location of barrage was changed from Tummidihetti to Medigadda. Initially Kaleshwaram was planned with an investment of Rs 63,000 Cr but later increased citng various reasons,” explained Etela Rajendar.

Etela Rajendar informed that Kaleshwaram Commission inquired about financial matters relating to the mega irrigation project prestigiously taken up by KCR Sarkar.