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Home > Politics

Kaleshwaram Row: Telangana HC Puts Verdict on Hold

Published on April 8, 2026 by nymisha

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Kaleshwaram Row: Telangana HC Puts Verdict on Hold

The Telangana High Court has postponed its verdict in a set of writ petitions challenging the Justice PC Ghose Commission report. The matter, which includes a petition filed by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will now be taken up on April 22.

The petitions seek to set aside the findings of the commission that examined alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Another key petitioner in the case is T Harish Rao.

The commission, set up by the government led by Revanth Reddy, has made serious observations against KCR. It held him directly and indirectly responsible for irregularities in the planning and execution of the project, especially in the construction and management of key barrages.

According to the report, decisions were driven more by individuals than by institutional processes. It stated that KCR was determined to proceed with the Medigadda barrage, with officials aligning with his directions. The commission described the project as one marked by widespread procedural and financial lapses.

The financial scale of the project has also come under scrutiny. The initial estimate of ₹38,500 crore saw a steep rise, crossing ₹1.10 lakh crore by 2022. The commission pointed out that massive loans were raised with state guarantees, creating a long term financial burden. A significant portion of the debt remains unpaid, along with a large interest liability.

The report also flagged the role of former finance minister Etela Rajender, stating that the Cabinet may have been misled during the approval process. It recommended action against certain officials for providing misleading information during the inquiry.

The one member commission examined over 100 witnesses, including KCR himself, before submitting its final report. With the High Court now set to deliver its verdict later this month, the case has become a major political and legal flashpoint in Telangana.

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