Kaleswaram has redrawn irrigation map of Telangana: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed happiness over completion of the Kaleswaram project and said that it has redrawn the irrigation map of the state.

With water being pumped uninterruptedly as planned, he congratulated the Water Resources Department officials, implementation agencies and officials from other departments for their efforts in completing the project on a fast track.

The CM, who visited Laxmi Barrage constructed at Medigadda, directed the officials concerned to fill the tanks and reservoirs this summer with the water stored now at the full level at the barrage. He wanted the officials to prepare project-wise operational guidelines and implement the same.

He wanted other major projects in the state should be completed with the same spirit with which the Kaleswaram Project was completed.

KCR, with his wife Shobha, ministers and other leaders, paid floral tributes to the Godavari waters. He recalled his experiences while constructing the project.

“The Telangana farming community has faced hardships for decades. We have resolved in the initial stages that once Telangana state is formed, farmers should get adequate water supply for two crops and that will be the result of getting Telangana State. We have planned a strategy of constructing a barrage at a point after river Godavari and Pranahita join so that more water can be pumped for more time,” he said.

“After a technical survey was done by the WAPCOS, it was decided to construct a barrage at Medigadda point. We have estimated that with if the barrage is constructed with 16.17 TMC storage capacity on 100 metres height, water can be pumped for 7 months in a year. Whatever we planned it is happening as it is now. 16.17 TMC of water is stored at a height of 99.7 metres. Constructions have happened as we planned. Pumping of water is also happening without any problem as planned. From Medigadda Point, water is stored till 54 km in Pranahita and 42 km in Godavari rivers,” KCR added.

He noted that barrages are brimming with water and they are looking like the sea. Water from Medigadda will reach Yellampalli, Mid Maneru, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla reservoirs every year. Arrangements are being made to supply water to the Nizam Sagar from Kaleswaram. If need be, water will be pumped to the SRSP from Kaleswaram.

Taking inspiration from the Kaleswaram Project, works on the Tupakulagudem Barrage, Dummugudem Barrage of the Sitarama Project are being completed speedily, he said. “We want to complete all these projects quickly and put an end to the farmers’ hardships once and for all in the state and this is our aim,” the CM said.

“We have taken up construction of the Kaleswaram project as a Yagnam. Thousands of workers toiled 365 days even in the hottest 50 degrees temperatures. The officials have solved the problems like the land acquisition, crossings with lot of knack and presence of mind. I am very happy that the project, which is of immense help and need to the farmers, has become operational. It is a matter of satisfaction that the dreams of Telangana farmers have been realised and a solution to the drinking water problems is reached,” he added.