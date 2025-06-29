x
Home > Movie News

Kalki 2 will go on floors soon says Dutt

Published on June 29, 2025 by nymisha

Kalki 2 will go on floors soon says Dutt

There have been numerous speculations making rounds from the past few weeks that Prabhas has put the sequels of Salaar and Kalki on the backburner due to his busy schedule as he is currently focused on Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit.

As he might take more than one year to complete all his pending projects, there seems to be very little scope for him to concentrate on both Salaar 2 and Kalki 2. But, Kalki producer Ashwini Dutt is very optimistic about resuming the shooting formalities of the much awaited sequel.

He recently remarked that Kalki 2 will go on floors before 2026, hinting at a potential start in the last quarter of this year. He strongly asserted that the team is ready to start the production very soon and complete all works at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up to kick off Spirit very soon as he wants to release the film by 2027. Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji is targeting 2026 release. Can Prabhas accommodate his dates for Kalki 2 amid this packed schedule ? Only time will tell the answer.

Kalki directed by Nag Ashwin is a new age science fiction thriller which seamlessly blends mythology and modernity. The first part grossed over 1000 Crores and emerged as a massive hit.

Next Finally, Tharun Bhascker gets a nod from Suresh Babu Previous Good Weekend for all the Films
