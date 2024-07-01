x
Home > Movie News > Kalki 2898 AD emerges as a Clear Winner

Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Kalki 2898 AD emerges as a Clear Winner

Kalki 2898 AD released on Thursday and there are a lot of debates about the film’s performance. The slow pace has been a major point of discussion and several analysts said that the film will underperform in B and C centres. But the four days collections for Kalki 2898 AD are exceptional all over. The film performed on a superb note in all the international locations. The film surpassed several biggies in the USA, UK and other nations. The Hindi numbers in the North Indian belt have seen a decent rise on a daily basis.

Kalki 2898 AD reported a super strong Sunday and the advance sales for Monday are good. Kalki 2898 AD is now rock-steady and the film is expected to rake huge money all over. C Ashwini Dutt, the film’s producer released Kalki 2898 AD on an advance basis and all the parties are expected to make good profits. The makers will earn big through Kalki 2898 AD. The team also announced that the sequel will be released in 2026. Nag Ashwin will start planning the upcoming schedules after a small break.

Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

