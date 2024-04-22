Kalki 2898 AD Glimpse: Amitabh’s Arrival As Ashwatthama

The makers of Prabhas’ sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD started promotions with pre-look posters, followed by making videos, the first-look posters of the lead cast, and then the teaser. Movie buffs are waiting eagerly for the next promotional material.

Today, they came up with a glimpse that is destined to introduce Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama who is immortal from the times of Mahabharata. The glimpse shows a conversation between a kid and Ashwatthama. The kid was amazed because this man who was performing Tapas in the place was alive, although he was shot in a fight.

Ashwatthama informs that the big and final battle begins only now, and he has been waiting for the tenth avatar since Dwapara Yuga. The glimpse stuns us for a few moments and prepares us for the kind of experience it is going to give in the cinemas.

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the character naturally and we can’t imagine any other actor, after seeing him in the role. Nag Ashwin’s great work is evident in the glimpse that has mighty impressive visuals and a thumping score.

We can’t hold our enthusiasm for the next update from this production venture of Vyjayanthi Movies.