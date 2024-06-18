Kalki 2898 AD Promotions: Team following a new Strategy

Kalki 2898 AD is the next big film of the country and the makers are occupied with the post-production work that reached the final stages. The film will have a comfortable and grand release on June 27th across the globe. Prabhas fans and film lovers are left in shock with the promotions of the film. The team is yet to kick-start the promotions on a full-fledged note. Even the YouTube interviews are not recorded and released. The film has a strong cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan apart from Prabhas. None of them are seen promoting the film.

The trailer of the film caught everyone’s attention and the pre-sales are creating new records in the USA. Kalki 2898 AD will open on a strong note in India too. Nag Ashwin and his team are following a strategy for the promotions. They wanted to keep the expectations low and let the film speak loud. That is the reason, there are no promotions for the film. Four events are planned and the entire team will attend the events. But the release date is inching and the makers are yet to announce the dates of the events. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.