Kalki 2898 AD Team furious on Leaks

A click of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD has been leaked and is all over the internet. The team started an investigation and they came to know that it was leaked from the team member of CG firm which is associated with the production house. The makers are in plans to initiate legal proceedings against the person who leaked the clicks.

The team of Kalki 2898 AD is also in plans to take strict action if these acts get repeated. The team is spending a huge part of the budget on the CG works. Nag Ashwin and his team are now extra cautious about the content. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad and Prabhas will join the sets next week. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli and Disha Patani are the lead actors in Kalki 2898 AD. The film bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies will release next year.