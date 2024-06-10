Kalki 2898 AD to have the first grand event in Amaravati

Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggest film of Indian cinema and the makers are planning a massive set of promotions in the coming days. The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD will be out today and everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt who predicted a big victory for TDP and Janasena is now making plans to conduct a grand event in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. If all goes well, the grand pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD will take place in the capital of Andhra Pradesh in a grand manner in the presence of several celebrities and politicians. Kalki 2898 AD will be the first film to have an event after the NDA alliance made it to power.

Kalki 2898 AD is a fictional story directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani played the lead roles. A major budget of Kalki 2898 AD is allocated for VFX work. Santosh Narayanan is the music director and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers. Kalki 2898 AD is slated for a pan-Indian release on June 27th across the globe.