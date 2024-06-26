Kalki 2898 AD to surpass Prabhas’ Films

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD fever gripped the nation and the trade analysts are left in shock with the outstanding pre-release sales of the film. Kalki 2898 AD has been exceptional and it surpassed several Hollywood biggies in USA and Canada. The openings across the Telugu states for a Prabhas film will always be big. The film is also expected to open on a great note across the North Indian belt considering the advance bookings. A positive word of mouth will be a huge boost for the film across all the South Indian languages.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to surpass the opening numbers of any Prabhas film by a huge margin. Vyjayanthi Movies, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD are releasing the film on their own all over. Top actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are playing important roles in this sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin. Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman are rumored to be seen in cameos.