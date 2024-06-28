x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Kalki: Celeb world in AWE of this EPIC

Kalki: Celeb world in AWE of this EPIC

Published on June 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Kalki: Celeb world in AWE of this EPIC

Spread the love

The much-anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has taken the entertainment world by storm, quickly becoming a favourite among celebrities and fans alike. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. This sci-fi epic has captivated the imaginations of many with its stunning visuals, intriguing plot, and stellar performances.

Celebrities across the film industry have been effusive in their praise for ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Renowned actors, directors, and producers have lauded the film for its groundbreaking storytelling and technical brilliance.

Here’s a look at what the celeb world has to say about Kalki:

Chiranjeevi :

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1806317538760069564 

SS Rajamouli:

https://x.com/ssrajamouli/status/1806255012231934085

Sukumar posted UNBELIVABLE on his Insta story with the poster of Kalki.

Yash:

https://x.com/TheNameIsYash/status/1806606356243451965 

Suriya:

https://x.com/Suriya_offl/status/1806227842466005105

Nani:

https://x.com/NameisNani/status/1806092585984729537 

Vamshi Paidipally:

https://x.com/directorvamshi/status/1806282972989177874 

Shobha Yarlagadda:

https://x.com/Shobu_/status/1806370359337189819 

Adivi Sesh:

https://x.com/AdiviSesh/status/1806393940792475655 

Prasanth Varma:

https://x.com/PrasanthVarma/status/1806222912635969915

Priyanka Mohan:

https://x.com/priyankaamohan/status/1806378477391872301 

DOP Ravichandran:

https://x.com/dop007/status/1806338843236585894 

Arjun Rampal

https://x.com/rampalarjun/status/1806226138391335228

Deva katta:

https://x.com/devakatta/status/1806292633649897845

Nabha Natesh:

https://x.com/NabhaNatesh/status/1806300007630610708

SS Karthikeya

https://x.com/ssk1122/status/1806268113731903581

Many other top celebrities from various industries are mind-blown by Kalki. In addition to all the applause, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has also collected ₹191.5 crores GBOC worldwide.

Next Ration rice exported from Kakinada port, says Nadendla Previous Palla Srinivasa Rao takes charge as AP TDP chief
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
image
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder

Latest

image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Media Interaction
image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
image
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Most Read

image
Supreme Court to Hear Tirumala Laddu Case On Friday
image
Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management

Related Articles

Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions