Kalki: Celeb world in AWE of this EPIC

The much-anticipated film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has taken the entertainment world by storm, quickly becoming a favourite among celebrities and fans alike. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. This sci-fi epic has captivated the imaginations of many with its stunning visuals, intriguing plot, and stellar performances.
Celebrities across the film industry have been effusive in their praise for ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Renowned actors, directors, and producers have lauded the film for its groundbreaking storytelling and technical brilliance.
Here’s a look at what the celeb world has to say about Kalki:
Chiranjeevi :
SS Rajamouli:
Sukumar posted UNBELIVABLE on his Insta story with the poster of Kalki.
Yash:
Suriya:
Nani:
Vamshi Paidipally:
Shobha Yarlagadda:
Adivi Sesh:
Prasanth Varma:
Priyanka Mohan:
DOP Ravichandran:
Arjun Rampal
Deva katta:
Nabha Natesh:
SS Karthikeya
Many other top celebrities from various industries are mind-blown by Kalki. In addition to all the applause, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has also collected ₹191.5 crores GBOC worldwide.