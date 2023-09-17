Kalki Issue: Lawsuit Filed Against VFX Company

Kalki 2898 AD starring Rebel Star Prabhas is the costliest film made in India. The filmmakers released a glimpse of the movie a couple of months ago, and fans went mad over it. The makers are putting in their best efforts to offer a never-seen-before cinematic experience to the audience.

However, much to their disappointment, a photo from the movie got leaked. Seems like, the culprit behind the leakage has been caught. The VFX company reportedly terminated the person from the job. But the producers are not really satisfied with this. They filed a defamation case against the VFX company for a huge amount.

The makers seem to be in no mood to take this matter lightly.