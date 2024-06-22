Kalki Targeting World Cinema?

Telugu films are slowly gaining recognition across the world. The emergence of iconic actors and directors contributed significantly to its growth.

Over the years, Tollywood underwent numerous revolutions, adapting to changing trends and incorporating technical advancements.

Director Nag Ashwin went a step ahead and made a futuristic movie Kalki 2898, blending Indian mythology with cutting-edge science fiction that will appeal to the global audience.

The world built for the movie was not in our wild imagination until the genius maker came up with the trailer. Ahead of the release, the director unveiled another trailer.

The release trailer provided a comprehensive glimpse into a dystopian world powered not only by war but also by emotions.

It delves deeper into the story, introducing the three different worlds- Kashi- the first and last remaining city struggling for survival, The Complex- a paradise in the sky, and Shambala- a mystical world that is said to be the birthplace of Kalki.

The futuristic set-up has not only intrigued movie buffs in India but also global audiences who were spellbound by the fascinating story-telling, and world-class technical and production standards.

The two trailers together gave more details about the story and the release trailer in particular piqued more curiosity for the grand visuals and deep emotions.

In fact, Kalki 2898 AD featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan grabbed global attention with the teaser that was unveiled at the San Diego event. The makers lived up to all the hype with the next promos.

Already, the movie is creating sensations in terms of pre-sales in North America. Let’s see how it fares at the global box office, post its theatrical release.