Kalki Theme Song: Heavenly Vibes All Over

It’s just 2 days left to witness the magnum opus on big screens. The much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas will grace the cinemas on June 27th.

The first song Bhairava Theme was a nationwide hit. Today, they came up with the theme song of Kalki scored by Santosh Narayanan.

The song has heavenly vibes all over. Kaala Bhairava renders the lyrics with such soulful passion that you can literally see Lord Sri Krishna in all his glory while listening to this song.

The song rightly captures the essence of the movie, and its ecstasy to see the other avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The strong use of Indian instruments such as Veena, alongside electronic items create a spiritual ambiance. Oscar winner Chandrabose penned the lyrics for the song.

The visuals are equally captivating. The buzz has escalated with the song, and we can’t hold our excitement to witness the magnum opus crafted by Nag Ashwin.