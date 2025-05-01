Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke

KCR’s beti Kalvakuntla Kavita has been time and again talking about social justice of late and espousing ‘Caste politics’ to come out of liquor case ignominy. But irrespective of her motives, her statements are garnering more memes and counters rather than serious consideration and approval.

On the occasion of May Day, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita took part in a meeting specially conducted by Bharata Jagruthi in Vikarabad on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she expressed regret that ‘Socially empowered Telangana’ has not been achieved.

While Kalvakuntla Kavitha gave a newsworthy statement, it appeared more like a joke rather than sincere opnion.

It was Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s father KCR who ruled Telangana for 10 years and everyone knows how autocratically he behaved. Not just KCR, but even his son KTR and daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha were known for acting as super powers, and had a field day. They were alleged for being extremely arrogant and looting Telangana’s resources, with their only eligibility being children of KCR.

Leave about ensuring social justice, neither KCR nor his children, have treated their own partymen with respect.

Never has Kalvakuntla Kavitha thought or spoken of social justice during BRS rule. Never has she shown any respect to Opposition leaders or activists or met Caste groups during KCR’s rule. But suddenly after BRS lost power and she was jailed in liquor scam case, she has been reminded of social justice.

There is an old video where Kalvakuntla Kavita said, as a woman leader she will introduce prohibition of liquor, as she felt that it is root cause of several ills. But she has assiduously pursued liquor deals using power.

Hope, she is genuine at least this time, when she is talking about social justice. Because, politicians are knowin for using SCs and BCs to come to power and later dump them.