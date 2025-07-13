x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna

Published on July 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
image
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha
image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం

Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna

Telangana Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha complained to Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on fellow MLC Teenmaar Mallanna. Raising serious concern over the derogatory comments made by Teenmaar Mallanna (original name is Chintpandu Naveen) against her, Kalvakuntla Kavitha urged Sukender Reddy to disqualify Mallanna.

As the offensive comments of Teenmaar Mallanna created a furore in Telangana, woman MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has personally visited the residence of Legislative Council chairman Sukendar Reddy and urged him to take action.

“Teenmaar Mallanna has made extremely objectionable comments on me. Why is he worried, when I am fighting for BCs? Claiming to be BC, he cannot speak whatever he wants and get away with it. We will not spare him, if he talks like this?” said an irate Kavitha after complaining to Legislative Council Chairman on Teenmaar Mallanna.

“Is this is the way one talks about a woman? Should not women come into politics? You cannot speak offensive language and call it as dialect,” stressed Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha also urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take action on Teenmaar Mallanna as he is a Congress MLC. She pointed out that, if CM fails to take action, it would be deemed that CM is behind Mallanna.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha further said, she will file a complaint on Teenmaar Mallanna with National Women Commission and urged Telangana DGP to launch an inquiry in this case.

Next Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor Previous Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
This starlet is more busy than Rashmika
image
Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Latest

image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
image
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha
image
Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: A Towering Loss to Telugu Cinema and Public Life
image
Live : కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు ఇంటి నుంచి ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం

Most Read

image
Amaravati: Chandrababu Govt restores pension for landless poor
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna
image
Teemaar Mallanna Sparks Outrage with Offensive Comments on Kavitha

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations