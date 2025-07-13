Kalvakuntla Kavitha complains to Council Chairman on Mallanna

Telangana Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha complained to Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on fellow MLC Teenmaar Mallanna. Raising serious concern over the derogatory comments made by Teenmaar Mallanna (original name is Chintpandu Naveen) against her, Kalvakuntla Kavitha urged Sukender Reddy to disqualify Mallanna.

As the offensive comments of Teenmaar Mallanna created a furore in Telangana, woman MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has personally visited the residence of Legislative Council chairman Sukendar Reddy and urged him to take action.

“Teenmaar Mallanna has made extremely objectionable comments on me. Why is he worried, when I am fighting for BCs? Claiming to be BC, he cannot speak whatever he wants and get away with it. We will not spare him, if he talks like this?” said an irate Kavitha after complaining to Legislative Council Chairman on Teenmaar Mallanna.

“Is this is the way one talks about a woman? Should not women come into politics? You cannot speak offensive language and call it as dialect,” stressed Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha also urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take action on Teenmaar Mallanna as he is a Congress MLC. She pointed out that, if CM fails to take action, it would be deemed that CM is behind Mallanna.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha further said, she will file a complaint on Teenmaar Mallanna with National Women Commission and urged Telangana DGP to launch an inquiry in this case.