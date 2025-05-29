Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the disgruntled daughter of KCR, has given clarity that she is not going to set up a new political party. With this statement, she has put an end to the ongoing heated debate over ‘whether Kavitha will set up a new party?’

The rebel BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has poured her heart out in a conversation with media persons on Thursday in Hyderabad. Though she clarified that she will not leave BRS, did not mince words to attack her opponents within the party. Especially she hit out at her brother and party’s working president KT Rama Rao, bringing the differences between brother and sister out in the open.

“Instead of finding out who leaked my letter to KCR, some are orchestrating a campaign against me through paid social media teams. Paid news is being peddled against KCR’s daughter,” said Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Though MLC Kavitha did not take KTR’s name, she clarified that she will work only under KCR’s leadership and will not work under any other person’s leadership.

Firebrand Kavitha also expressed displeasure over KTR’s leadership, questioning what did party do, when Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission issued notice to KCR, pulling up, ‘Is it enough if we just tweet?’

While the latest conversation of Kalvakuntla Kavitha clearly presented the differences between her and her brother KTR, it cleared air on one important thing, that she is not for new party.

“Why would I leave BRS? Why would I leave my father KCR? There is no need for a new party. It is enough if we protect KCR,” underlined Kalvakuntla Kavitha.