Kalvakuntla Kavitha scores brownie points over KTR and Harish

Published on May 31, 2025 by swathy

Kalvakuntla Kavitha scores brownie points over KTR and Harish

Telangana Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced that she will hold a dharna on June 4, protesting against Kaleshwaram Commission’s notices to former CM K Chandrashekar Rao. She has chosen Dharna Chowk, Indira Park as the venue.

Justice PC Ghose Commission set up to conduct inquiry into the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project construction, gave notice to former CM KCR to attend for enquiry on June 5. It has also issued notices to former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and former Finance Minister Etela Rajendar in the same case.

Now, alleging vendetta politics by Congress Govt against former CM KCR, Kalvakuntla Kavitha has planned protest. By announcing this protest, Kalvakuntla Kavitha has surely scored brownie points over her brother KTR and cousin Harish Rao in the eyes of BRS supremo KCR.

When Kaleshwaram Commission issued notices to former CM KCR, none of the BRS party leaders, including KTR and Harish Rao, made any efforts to hold protests, either to show BRS strength or to express solidarity with KCR.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha in her recent chit-chat with media, even raised this point and attacked her brother KTR questioning, ‘Is it just enough to tweet and forget, when notices are issued to KCR?’

Now by planning a protest, Kalvakuntla Kavitha has emerged first one among all others in BRS, to protest against issuing notices to KCR. She has surely made a smarter move than KTR and Harish Rao.

