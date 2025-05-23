Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to dad KCR spices up Telangana politics

Bharata Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has come as a bolt from the blue for every one. While there were several issues raised by Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the long letter, the main point which made headlines was her grudge against BJP.

Reviewing the stance taken by BRS at several instances recently, Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed worry that wrong signals are being sent to public that pink party is getting closer to BJP. While that was about the topics in the letter, what’s more interesting is the motive behind Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter.

If doting daughter Kavitha really wanted to take the issues raised in the letter to her father KCR, she would have directly talked to him. But the fact that she chose to write a letter stresses that she wants to make public her disappointment with the state of affairs in BRS. By writing a letter to her father, an illustrious leader and former CM, Kalvakuntla Kavitha also wanted to gain as much attention to her views and succeeded in it.

There are many sons and daughters who have inherited political power from their fathers in Indian politics. But in all probability, this is the first time a daughter has written an open letter to her father, expressing her disappointment and concerns.

If we take into account the leadership war within BRS party and present day politics in Telangana – where Congress, BRS and BJP are indulged in a triangle war – Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter assumes significance.

Is this letter just one of the tactics used by Kalvakuntla Kavitha to keep herself in the reckoning or is there more to it? While there are casual discussions going about Kalvakuntla Kavitha setting up a new party and this letter is a first step in that direction, that’s highly unlikely. Whatever may be the intentions and consequences of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s open letter to KCR, for now it has spiced up Telangana politics..