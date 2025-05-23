x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to dad KCR spices up Telangana politics

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again
image
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?
image
Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to dad KCR spices up Telangana politics

Bharata Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has come as a bolt from the blue for every one. While there were several issues raised by Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the long letter, the main point which made headlines was her grudge against BJP.

Reviewing the stance taken by BRS at several instances recently, Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed worry that wrong signals are being sent to public that pink party is getting closer to BJP. While that was about the topics in the letter, what’s more interesting is the motive behind Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter.

If doting daughter Kavitha really wanted to take the issues raised in the letter to her father KCR, she would have directly talked to him. But the fact that she chose to write a letter stresses that she wants to make public her disappointment with the state of affairs in BRS. By writing a letter to her father, an illustrious leader and former CM, Kalvakuntla Kavitha also wanted to gain as much attention to her views and succeeded in it.

There are many sons and daughters who have inherited political power from their fathers in Indian politics. But in all probability, this is the first time a daughter has written an open letter to her father, expressing her disappointment and concerns.

If we take into account the leadership war within BRS party and present day politics in Telangana – where Congress, BRS and BJP are indulged in a triangle war – Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter assumes significance.

Is this letter just one of the tactics used by Kalvakuntla Kavitha to keep herself in the reckoning or is there more to it? While there are casual discussions going about Kalvakuntla Kavitha setting up a new party and this letter is a first step in that direction, that’s highly unlikely. Whatever may be the intentions and consequences of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s open letter to KCR, for now it has spiced up Telangana politics..

Next Young Beauties in Huge Demand Previous Kiran Abbavaram Blessed with a Baby Boy
else

TRENDING

image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again
image
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?

Latest

image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again
image
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?
image
Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Most Read

image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to dad KCR spices up Telangana politics
image
AP Liquor Scam: YS Sharmila Grills YS Jagan

Related Articles

Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look