Kalyan Ram as Entrepreneur Siddharth from the world of Amigos

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s thriller with Mythri Movie Makers is titled ‘Amigos’. The film, made on a rich scale, is heading to theatres on February 10, 2023. The film directed by Rajendra Reddy has left everyone intrigued with the crazy title and poster.

Now the expectations reached to next level with makers surprising the audience with character posters. This New Year, the team unveiled Siddharth, one of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s character looks. The stakes were raised by Kalyan Ram’s swag-filled look as an entrepreneur from the exciting world of Amigos.

Revealing the poster, makers tweeted “Introducing NANDAMURI KALYAN as Siddharth, an entrepreneur, but more importantly the Doppelganger 1 from the exciting world of #Amigos.” The exciting development is other two other looks of Kalyan Ram will be unveiled soon. The film’s teaser and trailer will be released soon as part of promotions.

Ashika Ranganath is playing the female lead. Ghibran is scoring the music and Soundar Rajan S handled the cinematography. Tammiraju taking care of editing while Avinash Kolla handling production design. With fights composed by Venkat and Ram Kishan, the film is expected to be stylish action thriller.