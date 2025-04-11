Kalyan Ram Fully Confident On Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has had unwavering faith in the story of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi from the moment he first heard it- more than anyone else. From the casting to the making, and now the promotions, Kalyan Ram has been hands-on, ensuring the film stays on track every step of the way.

Casting Vijayashanthi was a huge win for the movie, as she only agrees to roles she truly believes in, both in terms of the character and the script. Moreover, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi required Kalyan Ram to tap into deep emotions, portraying the role of a responsible son, while also performing daring stunts that demonstrate his character’s protective nature towards his family.

Kalyan Ram’s dedication to the film has been a driving force behind its vigorous promotion. In recent days, the team has been releasing regular updates and holding various promotional events across different locations. Fans, excited by Kalyan Ram’s return to the public eye after a long gap, have been showing their support by organizing rallies. His confidence and charisma shine through as he speaks at every publicity event, fueling the buzz.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu, the film’s trailer will be unveiled by NTR tomorrow in a special event. Set for release on the 18th of this month, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi comes with high expectations, and the trailer is set to take that anticipation to even greater heights.