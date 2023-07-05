Kalyan Ram’s Devil Glimpse: Secret agent on a special Mission

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is currently busy with his next. It is titled Devil and the first look has got a tremendous response. This is the 21st film of Kalyan Ram produced by Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures and director Naveen Medaram is helming the project.

The film’s first look poster was released long ago and it made us all to anticipate more from the film. Today makers unveiled the striking glimpse of Devil on the occasion of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram birthday. The glimpse is gripping and engaging with a thrilling narrative.

Kalyan Ram looks like a proper secret agent and we cab only perceive the character and not the actor. The production values are high, with camera work and background music standing out. The glimpse also shows Samyuktha Menon, who is stunning. The Devil’s action, romance, and a mission to solve a dark secret certainly raises the bar.

Srikanth Vissa wrote the dialogues and story for Devil – A film by Abhishek pictures. Soundarajan handling the cinematography. More details regarding this said-to-be period spy thriller will be out soon.