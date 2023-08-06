Kalyan Ram’s periodic spy thriller Devil gets a release date

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is currently busy with his next titled Devil. This is the 21st film of Kalyan Ram produced by Abhishek Nama under prestigious Abhishek Pictures banner.

The amazing action in the recently released glimpse wowed everyone. The film Devil will be released in theatres on November 24th, 2023, according to the makers.

The makers announced the release date with a poster that reads “Decoding on November 24, 2023.” The film promises some sleek action as well as a lot of mystery, which will undoubtedly impress the audience.

Naveen Medaram is helming the project. Srikanth Vissa wrote the dialogues and story for Devil – A film by Abhishek pictures. Soundarajan handling the cinematography. Samyuktha Menon is playing female lead in this said-to-be period spy thriller.