Kalyanram announces a new Film

After delivering a super hit with Bimbisara, Kalyanram is busy with multiple films. He is done with the shoot of Devil and the teaser glimpse brought the needed curiosity on the film. Marking the birthday of Kalyanram, a new project of the actor is announced today. Pradeep Chilukuri will direct the 21st film of Kalyanram which is touted to be an action entertainer. An interesting poster too is released along with the announcement.

Ashok Vardhan Muppa along with Sunil Balusu will produce this untitled film. Kalyanram’s NTR Arts will co-produce the project. The film is made on a huge budget and more details about the cast, crew will be announced soon.