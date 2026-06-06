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Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan For Singeetham

Published on June 6, 2026 by swathy

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Kamal Haasan For Singeetham

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and Kamal Haasan share a remarkable creative bond built on mutual respect, discipline, and a passion for pushing cinematic boundaries.

Together, the duo has delivered several timeless classics, introducing audiences to groundbreaking and first-of-its-kind concepts.

After a long gap, Singeetam and Kamal Haasan are set to reunite on stage, with the latter attending the pre-release event of Sing Geetham, the veteran director’s long-cherished dream project.

According to the makers, Kamal Haasan recently watched the film’s rushes and was highly impressed by what he saw. So much so that he reportedly expressed his desire to be associated with the project.

Kamal Haasan’s presence is expected to add significant momentum to the film’s promotions ahead of its theatrical release on June 11.

The Chennai pre-release event will also witness the launch of the film’s theatrical trailer, offering audiences a deeper glimpse into this ambitious venture.

Backed by producer Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sing Geetham promises to be yet another distinctive and innovative cinematic offering from Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

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TRENDING

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