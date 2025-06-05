Kamal Haasan gives a shock with Thug Life

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are legends from South cinema and they have delivered some of the greatest films in their respective careers. The duo teamed up after 38 years and their film Thug Life released today. The film opened with decent occupancies in Tamil Nadu. The footfalls across the Telugu states are utterly disappointing. The B and C centres struggled for the audience. Then came the word of mouth after the morning shows and the early USA premieres.

With disastrous talk, Thug Life struggled to make decent numbers on day one. Thug Life will end up as a huge disappointment across the Telugu states. Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies has released the film on a distribution basis across the Telugu states. Thug Life will end up as a huge flop all over. The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.