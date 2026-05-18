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Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan gives up on luxury for Kalki 2 setting an example

Published on May 18, 2026 by swathy

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Kamal Haasan gives up on luxury for Kalki 2 setting an example

Universal Hero Kamal Haasan, in an industry often defined by glitz and glamour, has made a groundbreaking decision that is echoing across the nation. Understanding the current tough realities of film production, the legendary actor has decided to completely forgo private charters and luxury travel. Recently, he surprised everyone by taking a regular economy flight and traveling directly to the Kalki 2, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, shoot location without any grand demands.

This big step by the legendary actor is being hailed as a much-needed breath of fresh air. It is not just about saving costs but about a legend showing empathy towards the filmmaking community. His actions show that the focus should always remain on the shoot and the story, rather than the perks of stardom.

Many are looking at this inspiring move as the beginning of a new era, where stars collaborate with producers to ease financial burdens. Kamal Haasan choosing an economy seat over a private jet says everything about the legend he is. It is indeed a giant leap towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Indian cinema. Kalki 2 is directed by Nag Ashwin as a sequel to Pan-India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD produced by prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies.

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