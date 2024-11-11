x
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans

Published on November 11, 2024 by swathy

Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans

Kamal Haasan is one of the best actors that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. He witnessed several ups and downs in his career and his fans love to call him ‘Ulaganayagan’. But in a sudden surprise, Kamal Haasan has urged his fans not to use any tag and he asked them to call with the name of Kamal Haasan or KH. Here is his statement:

I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan among others. Such accolades given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers has always been humbling, and I’ve been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me. The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians and audience who make it what it is – a true reflection of humanity’s diverse rich and ever-evolving stories.

It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us – the lovers of this beautiful artform.

