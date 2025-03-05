Kamal Haasan Slams Central Government Over Delimitation and Hindi Imposition

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has strongly criticized the central government’s approach to delimitation and language policies, calling it an attempt to undermine the rights of southern states. Speaking at an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai, Haasan accused the Centre of trying to impose Hindi and northern ideologies on the south under the guise of policy-making.

Kamal emphasized that the proposed delimitation exercise, based on population census data, would disproportionately affect southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Punjab, as well as eastern states. He argued that this move is not just about redrawing boundaries but about reducing the political representation of states that have effectively controlled population growth. “There is no need to repair something that isn’t broken,” Kamal stated, urging the Centre to reconsider its approach.

The MNM leader also expressed concerns over what he called the “Hindi imposition agenda.” He warned that the Centre’s policies are pushing India towards becoming “Hindia,” sidelining regional languages and cultures. Haasan reiterated that the delimitation process is a tool to suppress the voice of South India and other non-Hindi-speaking regions.

Kamal praised Chief Minister Stalin for organizing the all-party meeting, calling it a crucial step in uniting southern states against the Centre’s policies. He stressed the need for solidarity among southern states to protect their rights and ensure fair representation.