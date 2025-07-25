x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament

Published on July 25, 2025 by nymisha

Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan officially began his journey as a Member of Parliament on Friday, taking his oath in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament. He took the oath in Tamil, reflecting his cultural roots and pride in his mother tongue.

Speaking briefly ahead of the ceremony, Kamal Haasan said, “I am going to register my presence in Parliament today. As an Indian, I consider it my duty to serve the people.” His statement captured the sense of commitment and responsibility he hopes to bring into his new role.

Haasan’s entry into Parliament comes after he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha earlier in June 2025, backed by the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. His nomination had been widely expected as part of a political understanding between his party and the alliance. The move marks a significant milestone in his political career, which began when he launched the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party in 2018.

The MNM, in a press release issued earlier this week, confirmed the development, stating: “We are pleased to inform that Mr. Kamal Haasan will take the oath of office and assume his responsibilities in Parliament on July 25.”

Kamal Haasan’s appointment to the Rajya Sabha is seen by many as both a symbolic and strategic development. Known for his strong views on governance, social justice, and development, Haasan is expected to bring a new voice to national discussions, especially on issues affecting Tamil Nadu and southern India.

Political analysts have observed that his presence in Parliament could enhance MNM’s visibility on a national level, especially as the party seeks to expand its influence beyond urban Tamil Nadu.

As he embarks on his parliamentary journey, expectations are high among his supporters and political observers alike. Many will be watching closely to see how Haasan leverages his new platform to influence national policy and bring attention to the causes he champions.

