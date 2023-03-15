Kamal Haasan’s daredevil stunt for Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and Shankar resumed the shoot of Indian 2 and the film is expected to have its theatrical release this year. Around 35 days of the film’s shoot is left pending and Shankar is keen to wrap up the shoot at the earliest. The film’s cast and crew are heading to South Africa to shoot a high-voltage action stunt in the country for two weeks. A big action episode will be canned on a train in some of the best locales of South Africa.

A bunch of international stunt masters have designed the episode and the makers are spending a bomb for the episode. The action stunt would be one of the major highlights of Indian 2. The shoot will be completed by May and the team is eyeing a Diwali release. Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Lyca Productions are the producers. Kamal hired makeup artists from USA for his look.