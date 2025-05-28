Kamal Haasan’s Rajyasabha debut confirmed

Veteran actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam party Kamal Haasan is all set to enter Rajyasabha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chose Kamal Haasan as its Rajyasabha MP candidate and announced the same on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan’s MNM party entered into an alliance with ruling DMK in 2024, in the run up to the Loksabha elections. Though movie star-turned-politician campaigned and worked for DMK during Loksabha elections, he did not contest then. Now, recognizing his efforts towards strengthening DMK-led alliance, MK Stalin chose Kamal Haasan for the upper house of Parliament.

Kamal Haasan name is among the four candidates announced by DMK. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is expected to utilize Kamal Haasan for campaigning in the upcoming Assembly elections, by making him Rajyasabha MP.

Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018 presenting himself as an alternative to DMK and ADMK. Though his party contested in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and Loksabha polls, failed to make any impact. He himself lost, when he contested from Coimbatore South constituency in last Assembly polls.

Though Kamal Haasan does not have any ground level support, owing to his star power and relentless voicing of Minorities concerns, MK Stalin has picked him up for alliance and facilitated his entry into Rajyasabha. With DMK having sufficient strength in Tamil Nadu Assembly, the election of 70-year-old actor and film maker as Rajyasabha MP is just a formality.