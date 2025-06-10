x
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life OTT Deal Cancelled

Published on June 10, 2025

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life OTT Deal Cancelled

Thug Life is the biggest disaster of the year and the film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years. The film fell short of expectations and it was so badly rejected that the film struggled for minimum footfalls over the first weekend. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a fancy price which is almost the highest among the Tamil movies. This is because of Mani Ratnam’s association with Netflix and a great performance of Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and 2.

The Netflix deal of Thug Life has now been cancelled. Thug Life has been bought on an agreement to stream eight weeks after the theatrical release. But now, the film will head for an early streaming as the film ended up as a disaster. The digital streaming date of Thug Life will be announced by Netflix very soon. Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Simbu, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal played the lead roles in this action drama.

