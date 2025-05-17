x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15
image
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast
image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and top director Mani Ratnam are teaming up after a long gap through Thug Life. The film is said to be a stylish action thriller and the trailer of the film is out. The trailer offers a perfect visual feast for the audience. Kamal Haasan and Simbu will face each other in this actioner which is packed with action. The cinematography work and the background score stand out in this visual feast. Kamal Haasan will be seen in different avatars in the film. Simbu is the lead antagonist in the film.

The trailer lives up to the expectations and Thug Life is hitting the screens on June 5th in all the Indian languages. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nasser, Ali Fazal and Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen in other important roles. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam jointly produced Thug Life. The film is extensively shot across beautiful locations of the country. This gangster actioner also has a drama that is narrated in Mani Ratnam’s style. AR Rahman is the music composer and Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer of Thug Life.

Next Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise Previous AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15
image
Crucial change in Nani’s The Paradise
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast
image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Mythri Movie Makers and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh : Free Bus Travel for Women Starts August 15
image
AP Liquor Scam: Investigation Deepens
image
Trump’s New Remittance Tax Plan Will Cost Indians Billions

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills