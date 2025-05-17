Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Trailer offers a Visual Feast

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and top director Mani Ratnam are teaming up after a long gap through Thug Life. The film is said to be a stylish action thriller and the trailer of the film is out. The trailer offers a perfect visual feast for the audience. Kamal Haasan and Simbu will face each other in this actioner which is packed with action. The cinematography work and the background score stand out in this visual feast. Kamal Haasan will be seen in different avatars in the film. Simbu is the lead antagonist in the film.

The trailer lives up to the expectations and Thug Life is hitting the screens on June 5th in all the Indian languages. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nasser, Ali Fazal and Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen in other important roles. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam jointly produced Thug Life. The film is extensively shot across beautiful locations of the country. This gangster actioner also has a drama that is narrated in Mani Ratnam’s style. AR Rahman is the music composer and Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer of Thug Life.