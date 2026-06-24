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Home > Movie News

Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni

Published on June 24, 2026 by swathy

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Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni

Superstar Rajinikanth and Universal Hero Kamal Haasan have been contemporaries, friends and rival stars for over 5 decades. Now, Rajinikanth is starring in a massive production produced by Kamal Haasan’s RKFI. This momentous film has been launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony today and it is titled as Dharman.

Rajinikanth will play a Powerful Doctor with Swag. The action entertainer’s first look showcases his with blood on his hands with a scalpel while he is in operation dress. So, this doctor is not going to be “A name that stands for justice. A force that commands respect.” Simran is playing leading lady in the film. The first look is going viral all over.

At the launch event, Director Ashwath Marimuthu stated that he is a Rajinikanth fan and he always feared about interacting with Kamal as he cannot stand in front of an Ocean of knowledge. But he is thrilled to start the Rajni film in Kamal’s production as Kamal eased him by stating he is also a Rajni fan. He promised the movie to be a have great elements of Narasimha and Raghavan/ Vettiyadu Velayadu.

Kamal Haasan thanked audiences for keeping them relevant for so long. He stated that Rajinikanth took every onus on him and he has become the producer as he took extra responsibility for him. He stated that as producer he should have run and set up but Rajni took it upon him. He stated that he is going to stay back and let them take it forward.

Rajinikanth remembered his first interactions with Kamal. He stated that when directors objected for Rajni to do stunts in his style, it is Kamal who encouraged him. He asked Kamal Haasan to involve and make this movie a big blockbuster as he needs to make this count for their friendship. He stated that Ashwath Marimuthu’s script is filled with all elements that entertain audiences and they will deliver a big success. The movie starts regular shoot from Tomorrow.

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Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni
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Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France
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Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?

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Kamal is the first man to encourage me in Industry and for him Dharman will be BB – Rajni
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Mahesh Babu Holidaying in France
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Exhibitors Demand Percentage, But Hide Collections?
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RAPO23, Most Ambitious Project @100 Cr Budget
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Rajinikanth’s Dharman: Four Directors Changed

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