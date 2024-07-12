Kangana continues to make news for wrong reasons

Spread the love

Bollywood firebrand star Kangana Ranaut, who is now an MP from picturesque Mandi in Himachal state, is once again in news for wrong reasons. The high-profile star MP has asked her constituency people to bring Aadhar Card when they come to meet her. The reason for her insistence on Aadhar Card, is to distinguish her Mandi constituents from outsiders.

Kangana Ranaut reasons that, as she is a celebrity and her Loksabha constituency Mandi is a tourist place, a large number of people, many of whom are not Mandi locals, are coming to meet her. Her insistence on Aadhar Card will ensure that only Mandi residents will come to meet her for their works. She also urged her voters to write the purpose of their visit, for swift action on the issue.

Star-turned-MP Kangana’s instructions, aiming to cut the clutter and save time, would have got a thumbs up in a corporate world which goes by processes and systems. But her style of functioning is definitely not fit for the political milieu, where most of the work and conversations happen in a unorganized and haphazard manner.

So, naturally Kangana Ranaut’s stance towards Mandi people, who chose her to be their MP, attracted criticism from several quarters. Besides criticism from Congress party leaders, members of civil society also opined that it is not welcome for an MP to ask for Aadhar Card from people to meet them.

