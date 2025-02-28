Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar end Long Legal Battle

After a five-year court case, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut and writer Javed Akhtar have decided to drop their lawsuits against each other. Kangana posted a picture with Javed on social media, announcing they had made peace. “Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also ‘ agreed to write songs for my next directorial” posted the actress.

Javed Akhtar originally sued Kangana Ranaut for defamation in 2020, claiming she made false and damaging statements about him on TV, both in India and abroad. This was after an interview Kangana gave following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana also filed a complaint against Javed, accusing him of pressuring her and violating her privacy.