x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar end Long Legal Battle

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar end Long Legal Battle

After a five-year court case, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut and writer Javed Akhtar have decided to drop their lawsuits against each other. Kangana posted a picture with Javed on social media, announcing they had made peace. “Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also ‘ agreed to write songs for my next directorial” posted the actress.

Javed Akhtar originally sued Kangana Ranaut for defamation in 2020, claiming she made false and damaging statements about him on TV, both in India and abroad. This was after an interview Kangana gave following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana also filed a complaint against Javed, accusing him of pressuring her and violating her privacy.

Next Big Update on Suriya’s Next Previous Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Latest

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film Delayed
image
MAD Square director locked for Tillu Cube
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Did Dil Raju acquire Nani’s Film?

Most Read

image
Meenakshi Natarajan’s simplicity stuns Telangana Congress leaders
image
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival
image
Telangana: Mini Industrial Parks for Women in all constituencies

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree