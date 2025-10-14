Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan

Kangana Ranaut, an actor who is also active in politics, stated that she had a harder time making it in Bollywood compared to Shah Rukh Khan. She shared this opinion at an event in Delhi today. She questioned why she achieved so much success, suggesting that very few people from small villages reach such high levels of success in mainstream Bollywood. Ranaut, who is from Himachal Pradesh, mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan is from Delhi and had a good education. She emphasized that she came from a very small village called Bhamla. She believes her honesty played a major role in her success.

Ranaut left her home at 15 and went to Mumbai, starting her Bollywood career with Gangster at 19. She has since become a very successful actress, winning four National Film Awards. Shah Rukh Khan began his career on TV before moving to Mumbai in 1991 and he became a Superstar in Bollywood. Ranaut’s most recent film, Emergency, a political movie, didn’t do well in theaters. Kangana is making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil and it is scheduled for release next year.