Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Home > Movie News

Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan

Published on October 14, 2025 by sankar

Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe
When will Pawan Kalyan return back to Films?

Kangana Ranaut, an actor who is also active in politics, stated that she had a harder time making it in Bollywood compared to Shah Rukh Khan. She shared this opinion at an event in Delhi today. She questioned why she achieved so much success, suggesting that very few people from small villages reach such high levels of success in mainstream Bollywood. Ranaut, who is from Himachal Pradesh, mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan is from Delhi and had a good education. She emphasized that she came from a very small village called Bhamla. She believes her honesty played a major role in her success.

Ranaut left her home at 15 and went to Mumbai, starting her Bollywood career with Gangster at 19. She has since become a very successful actress, winning four National Film Awards. Shah Rukh Khan began his career on TV before moving to Mumbai in 1991 and he became a Superstar in Bollywood. Ranaut’s most recent film, Emergency, a political movie, didn’t do well in theaters. Kangana is making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil and it is scheduled for release next year.

