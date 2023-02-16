Kanna quits BJP to join Jana Sena soon!

Former minister and BJP State unit former president Kanna Lakshminarayana had sent his resignation to the party leadership on Thursday. A Congress leader and a staunch follower of late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao, Kanna Lakshminarayana, joined the BJP before the 2019 general election.

Though he had prepared the ground to join the YSR Congress, for reasons known to him, he joined the BJP at the last minute. Then he became the state unit president of the party, till he was replaced with Somu Veerraju a year ago.

Kanna, a staunch critic of Chandrababu Naidu and a staunch opponent of Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in Guntur district politics, is now all praise for Naidu. He also praised Naidu for doing some good things for the Kapu community when he was the chief minister.

His exit and his joining the Jana Sena is set to be a disaster for the BJP in the state, particularly ahead of the 2024 general election. The BJP leadership has set its eyes on the Kapu community though it is currently aligned with the Jana Sena.

BJP MP, GVL Narasimha Rao went one step further and demanded that NTR district or Krishna district be named after late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao. This was to win the hearts of the Kapus in the Godavari districts.

While the BJP wants to make inroads into the Kapu community to get the political advantage, the exit of Kanna Lakshminarayana, will certainly disturb their efforts. If Kanna joins the YSR Congress and favours alliance with the TDP, it is to be seen what move that the BJP would make in the next election.