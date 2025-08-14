Kannada Actor Darshan Arrested Again

Kannada actor Darshan has been facing allegations of murdering his fan months ago for his alleged girlfriend. Darshan was arrested and he was out on bail. The Karnataka High Court has granted bail for Darshan recently. In a major blow, the Supreme Court has canceled his bail today. The apex court ordered his immediate custody and the Bengaluru cops have taken Darshan into custody from his residence this afternoon.

The Supreme Court bench has criticized the High Court for overstepping its role. Darshan is the accused number 2 in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. He was brutally tortured and killed with the support of several aides of Darshan. The Kannada actor received huge outrage on social media and he spent months in the jail. The Karnataka High Court has granted bail for the actor and he is arrested again today.