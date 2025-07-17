Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets One year Jail

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested in a Gold smuggling case and the news created a sensation across the nation. The facts during the investigation left many in shock. The actress is now sentenced to one year imprisonment in the Rs 12 crores gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was taken into custody in March from Bengaluru airport and the gold was seized from the actress. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested the actress with 14.2 kg of gold.

The Advisory Board under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) sentenced Ranya Rao to one year jail. Ranya Rao was granted bail in May after the charge sheet was not filed by DRI. Ranya Rao’s assets worth Rs 34 crores have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).