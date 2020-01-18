Kannada Superstar in Rajamouli’s RRR?

Kannada Superstar Sudeep is busy with several projects in various languages. After Pahilwan, Sudeep played the role of the lead antagonist in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The recent news that is making rounds is that SS Rajamouli roped in Sudeep for a brief yet crucial role for his next film RRR. Sudeep earlier worked in Rajamouli’s films Eega and Baahubali. This is the third time Sudeep will be seen in Rajamouli’s film.

It is heard that Sudeep plays the role of a cop in this periodic action drama that features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. Sudeep gave his nod without even listening to the script. The next schedule of RRR starts from January 20th in Hyderabad and will continue without breaks. Some crucial episodes on Tarak, Charan will be canned in this schedule. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR is slated for July 30th release across the globe.