Kantara 2 expected Release Date

Kantara is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and the film smashed all the records in Kannada. Made on a small budget, the film minted massive money in all the languages of release. Rishab Shetty and his team announced Kantara 2 and the film went on to the floors last year in a grand manner. The makers also granted a free hand for Rishab Shetty without any restrictions on the budget. The film was shot in several real locations along with a massive set and the shoot of Kantara 2 reached the final stages.

The team is now in plans to release the film in summer 2025 as there is extensive post-production work to be done. Almost 20 days of shoot is left pending and it will be shot in a set. The makers are spending lavishly on the VFX work of the film. Rishab Shetty is directing and playing the lead role in Kantara 2. All the details are kept under wraps. The entire technical crew that worked for the first part are a part of the sequel.