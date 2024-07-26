x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kantara 2 expected Release Date

Published on July 26, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
image
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Kantara 2 expected Release Date

rishab shetty's kantara 2

Kantara is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and the film smashed all the records in Kannada. Made on a small budget, the film minted massive money in all the languages of release. Rishab Shetty and his team announced Kantara 2 and the film went on to the floors last year in a grand manner. The makers also granted a free hand for Rishab Shetty without any restrictions on the budget. The film was shot in several real locations along with a massive set and the shoot of Kantara 2 reached the final stages.

Also Read: Raayan Movie Review

The team is now in plans to release the film in summer 2025 as there is extensive post-production work to be done. Almost 20 days of shoot is left pending and it will be shot in a set. The makers are spending lavishly on the VFX work of the film. Rishab Shetty is directing and playing the lead role in Kantara 2. All the details are kept under wraps. The entire technical crew that worked for the first part are a part of the sequel.

Next Massive Digital deal for Double iSmart Previous Suriya invests big in Mumbai
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click

Latest

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
image
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Most Read

image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project
image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot