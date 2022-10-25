Kantara(all versions) crosses 200cr worldwide – 25 days Worldwide Update

Kantara has breached 200cr gross worldwide with a tremendous run in all the states. The film will be overtaking KGF-1 (all versions) lifetime gross of 230 Cr in a few weeks. The film is heading for all-time footfalls in the Karnataka state beating KGF-2 and it is also likely to beat KGF-2 Kannada version gross in the state. Based on the budget and collections one can say that the film is a superlative hit and one of the biggest for the Sandalwood Industry.

The film is having an excellent run outside the home state be it AP/TS, North India, Kerala & Tamil Nadu. The overseas gross of the film is just behind KGF-2 and the Telugu Version is now doing excellent business in the USA.

Area 25 days Worldwide collections Karnataka 117 cr AP / TS 29.8 cr Tamil Nadu 3.3 cr Kerala 3 cr North India 29 cr Overseas 18.20 cr ($2.21 M) Worldwide 200.3 cr