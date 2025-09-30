x
Home > Movie News

Kantara Chapter 1: Action, Grandeur, Culture

Published on September 30, 2025 by swathy

Kantara Chapter 1: Action, Grandeur, Culture

The wait is almost over for one of the year’s most awaited projects, Kantara Chapter 1. Helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, this ambitious prequel is all set for a grand theatrical release in 2 more days on October 2nd, coinciding with Dussehra.

Mounted on an expansive scale under the prestigious Hombale Films banner, the film has secured a U/A certificate from the censor board. With a runtime of 2 hours 48 minutes including titles and commercials, the movie promises an immersive experience all through.

Unlike the modestly made original, this chapter is a monumental production. The narrative, packed with action, grandeur, and cultural depth, is further elevated by B Ajaneesh Loknath’s intense background score, Arvind Kashyap’s striking cinematography, and the film’s high-end VFX and lavish production values.

Adding to the anticipation, the film features Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady, with seasoned actors Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence, combined with his vision as director, is expected to be the heart of this cinematic saga.

The film is gearing up to take audiences on a journey of rebellion, faith, and cultural magnificence, an experience destined to be remembered long after the credits roll.

