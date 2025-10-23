x
Home > Movie News

Kantara Chapter 1 becomes the highest grosser of 2025

Published on October 23, 2025 by swathy

Kantara Chapter 1 becomes the highest grosser of 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025 by dethroning Bollywood historical epic drama Chhavva by the end of three weeks. On Thursday, the Rishab Shetty starrer has surpassed the 800 Crores mark and edged past Chhavva to claim the coveted box office position this year. As per trade estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 has punched out 809 Crores gross so far and created a massive record at the Indian box office.

Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster drama, has reportedly amassed 717 Crores in two weeks as per the official statement of Hombale Films. In its third weekend, the film earned another 38 Crores net and maintained a strong hold despite new releases in different languages. Even after the end of weekend, Kantara Chapter 1 continued to dominate the pan-India box office and scored another 90 Crores from all languages in the next six days.

Kantara Chapter 1 has now took over the number one spot in the list of highest grossing films this year. The movie raked in record breaking collections in Karnataka and emerged as the highest grossing Kannada film of all time. In North circuit, the folklore action drama started off well and continued to add decent revenues in all territories.

In Telugu and Tamil, the film managed to earn impressive numbers. However, the overseas numbers came as a slight disappointment for trade circles. Overall, the film emerged a blockbuster but might fall short of the 1000 Crores mark.

