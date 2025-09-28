x
Home > Movie News

Kantara Chapter 1 Brahmakalasha Song: Divine Chants

Published on September 28, 2025 by nymisha

Kantara Chapter 1 Brahmakalasha Song: Divine Chants

Kantara Chapter 1 has become the most anticipated film among the upcoming releases. The recently released movie trailer has been trending ever since and it exceeded all expectations clocking more than 100 Million views. Now, the team has released Brahmakalasha Song.

Composer Ajaneesh Lokanath has made “Varaha Roopam” song from the original a huge divine experience with his music. Now, Brahmakalasha will be added to everyone playlist as it takes us into the period time praising almighty Lord Shiva.

The musical arrangements and voice of Abby V, lyrics of Krishna Kanth, all add to the divine experience. National Award winning actor Rishab Shetty has written, directed and acted in this prequel just like in Kantara. The movie will dwell deep into the legend of Kantara giving us a lived-in feeling.

Hombale Films is producing this epic and Rukmini Vasanth is playing the leading lady role. The movie is releasing on 2nd October with huge anticipation and Mythri Movie Makers are distributing it in Telugu. The online and offline bookings in Telugu states will open soon.

