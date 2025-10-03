Kantara Chapter 1 records huge collections on opening day

Kantara became a huge blockbuster transporting audiences into a devotional trance and the prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, is set to weave similar magic at the box office with double impact. The movie is receiving huge support from audiences everywhere and it collected a massive Rs.89 crores+ gross worldwide on first day.

Rishab Shetty has created a cult with his vision, passionate performance and undying devotion on big screens. His portrayal is being revered and the movie has sold 1.28 Million tickets on BMS for the opening day, being highest for any film in 2025.

On the second day, the movie is trending at 75K tickets per hour and this is huge for any film after such a magnanimous debut. Hombale Films have produced the film with a huge budget and the visuals are being prasied by everyone. Mythri Movie Makers have given a wide release for the film in Telugu States.

Box Office Collections are proving their trust to be true and movie is set to create a box office phenomenon in the first weekend. Trade analysts are predicting the movie to have long run with family audiences and people of all age-groups revering the divine epic as must watch.